FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adding the pound in the term “ground and pound,” Snider offensive lineman DJ Moore continues to receive more and more college offers for his dominance in the trenches.

The sophomore already has offers from; Indiana, Purdue, Missouri, Cincinnati, Ohio State , Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M before the age of 16.

Moore plans to use his junior season to make a final impact on the impressions of these coaches before making his decision prior to his senior season.