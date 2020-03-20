Recovered and Reloaded: Jake Fulk’s Rehab Process

CHURUBUSCO, Ind.- In the midst of a stand-out Senior season, Jake Fulk suffered an ACL and MCL tear that would force him to end his senior season early.

Now, Fulk is four and a half months post surgery and the Churubusco running back is well on the road to recovery. Fulk says if there was to be a baseball season he would be cleared to play.

Beyond baseball, Fulk has his eyes set on July. The senior selected to play in the IFCA North vs South All star football Classic. There is not a doubt in Fulk’s mind that if this game is played, he will lace up one last time for his high school career.

Fulk says this game gives him an opportunity to leave the gridiron under his terms, this game for Fulk is about redemption.