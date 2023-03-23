INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – One of the most successful coaches northeast Indiana has ever seen is calling it a career as Wayne High School graduate Al Gooden has announced his retirement after 35 years as a head boys basketball coach in the state of Indiana.

Gooden has a record of 523-307, and became the first African-American coach in IHSAA history to reach the 500 win milestone.

Gooden, who played college basketball at Ball State, got his first head coaching job at Heritage High School back in 1988. He later spent 21 seasons at Harding – winning a state title in 2001 – before coaching three years at New Haven following Harding’s closing.

He’s spent the last nine seasons in Indianapolis coaching at Lawrence Central.