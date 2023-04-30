FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School is searching for a new head boys basketball coach after Jeremy Rauch announced his resignation earlier in the week.

In seven seasons leading the Panthers, Rauch earned an overall record of 90-78. Snider also won a pair of sectional titles in that time frame. Rauch and the Panthers struggled this past season, finishing with just a 3-21 record.

In a social media post on Thursday, Rauch cited family reasons for stepping down from the Panthers’ boys basketball program.

Overall, Rauch has accumulated a 169-132 record in 14 seasons as a head coach that spans between Snider, DeKalb and Southridge High School.