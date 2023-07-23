FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bodi Rascon had one of his finest outings in a TinCaps jersey, but the TinCaps dropped Sunday’s series finale to Lake County in a 2-1 pitchers duel.

With the loss, the TinCaps drop this week’s series with a 2-4 record. It’s their second straight series loss since returning from the MLB All-Star break.

In five innings of work, Rascon fanned six batters while allowing one run, five hits and two walks.

Jose Geraldo also had a solid day in relief for the TinCaps, striking out a pair of batters in two innings. However, Lake County added what would be the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps’ offense struggled again in Sunday’s setback. Fort Wayne only tallied two base hits, with the TinCaps going hitless through the first six innings. Lucas Dunn drove in one run in the bottom of the ninth on a sac fly to cut the deficit in half. Down to their final out, Carlos Luis struck out with the tying run on second base.

Fort Wayne sits at 46-44 on the season, including a 14-10 record in the second half of the Midwest League season. The TinCaps remain in first place in the second half East division standings, leading Dayton by two games.