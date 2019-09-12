Racing running back, Jack drives DeKalb to promising start

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – They’re revving it up at DeKalb.

Running back Tanner Jack knows how to find a seem on the football field and on the race track. The Barons are 2-0 on the year.

Jack and his older brother Hunter (who just graduate from DeKalb but knee injuries stalled his football career) race in the CRA All-Star Series. It’s a family business and they are supported by numerous local sponsors.

They have NASCAR aspires and put in the work daily to improve their cars and also their driving skills.

