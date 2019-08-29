Quadriplegic assistant football coach, Flitcraft guides Manchester’s defense

MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Football fuels Joe Flitcraft. And his craft is defense.

Due to a terrible snowmobile accident during his senior year of high school, Flitcraft is a quadriplegic but it won’t keep him away from the game. He earned a college degree and for the past two decades Joe’s been on the sideline coaching.

The Squires defense is far from simple and Flitcraft says he just tries to put his players in the best position to be successful.

In Week 1 against North Miami – Flitcraft’s alma mater – Manchester lost, 41-27. There were some positives to take away and improve for the next week.

Flitcraft and Manchester head coach Greg Miller have been together as assistants at Northwestern. When Miller took the job at North Miami, Flitcraft followed and they both came to Manchester several years ago.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair, Flitcraft says he hopes people see a coach when they look at him on the sidelines.