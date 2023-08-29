FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University recruit Addy Tindall tallied a team-best 11 kills to lead Homestead over Snider 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-23) on Tuesday night as the Spartans improved to 9-1 on the season.

Hannah Brown led the Spartans with four aces, Kate Jacquay had a team-best 14 assists, Madelyn Sipe paced Homestead with 11 digs, while Tindall added a team-high three blocks.

The Spartans next match is set for Thursday at home against Bishop Dwenger.

Snider falls to 3-3 with the loss. The Panthers next match is Thursday at Bellmont.