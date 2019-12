LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – Brandon Pruitt made not only a commitment for football and school, but a commitment to his country on Wednesday afternoon as the West Noble High School senior signed to play at Navy.

A 3A All-State pick, Pruitt was a standout running back and linebacker for the Chargers. Pruitt is West Noble’s all-time leader in rushing yards (both career and single season). Defensively, he is no. 1 at West Noble in career tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks.