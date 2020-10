FOR WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school hockey season is just a week away from starting in the Summit City and the Leo Lions program is looking for a return to glory.

From 2010 to 2016, Leo won three state titles. The Lions also were state runner-up in 2018.

Leo opens the season Wednesday, October 21 at the Icehouse against the Fort Wayne Vipers at 8:40 p.m.