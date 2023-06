BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A new era of Eastside boys basketball is underway as David Prokop takes over for his first head coaching opportunity. The Fort Wayne native was introduced to the Butler community during a meet-and-greet on Friday.

A Northrop graduate, Prokop’s last stop was at Valparaiso High School as an assistant coach for the boys basketball program.

Prokop takes over for Ed Bentley, who stepped down after leading Eastside’s boys basketball program for the last two seasons.