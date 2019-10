FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association dropped the puck on its 2019-2020 season off Wednesday night at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse as four local teams will battle for the city championships.

In the first game of the night Homestead’s Cody Hurley scored 16 seconds into the contest to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead just one shift into the season.