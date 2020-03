LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Prairie Heights post player Elijah Malone is taking his talents to Grace College as the senior recently signed with the Lancers.

At six-foot-eight, Malone was a dominant presence in the middle for a Panthers team that went 18-6 overall.

Malone averaged 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 blocks a night as a senior. He shot 71.7 percent from the floor this past season.