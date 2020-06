NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Prairie Heights senior Brandon Christlieb is heading to Manchester University to continue his basketball career per a post on social media Thursday.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Manchester University!! I’d like to thank God, my team, and all my coaches. Thank you to @coachStrohm and @CoachNateConley for the opportunity! @MUSpartans #gospartans pic.twitter.com/E0BQSNgv6f — Brandon Christlieb (@BrandonChristl4) June 4, 2020

A six-foot-two guard, Christlieb averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for Prairie Heights this past season. The Panthers finished 18-6 overall.