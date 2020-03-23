Prairie Heights senior Mike Perkins named Cato Scholarship winner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. is pleased to announce this year’s group of 13 senior student athletes who will be honored with the 2020 C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarships.

To reward the efforts of Indiana’s complete student-athletes, Methodist Sports Medicine, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Fever, Indiana Pacers, Sport Graphics, Inc., Franciscan Health Systems, and WTHR-13 have all partnered with the IHSAA and the IHSAA Foundation to sponsor the program.

These well-rounded, positive role models have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship and citizenship. Each individual will receive a $2,500 scholarship for their prep accomplishments and be recognized at this year’s Thomas A. Brady Sports Achievement Awards Dinner established by Methodist Sports Medicine.

The upcoming dinner was recently postponed due to current events and will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.

This year’s recipients are:

2020 IHSAA / C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship Award Recipients

Shamiya Beasley Merrillville

Alaina Clady Plymouth

Mykayla Couchenour South Knox

Rylee Johnson Shenandoah

Logan Owens Henryville

Mike Perkins Prairie Heights

Kinsey Price Rising Sun

Turner Royal Bloomfield

Cooper Rusch New Castle

Kenzee Smith Decatur Central

Savannah Strieter Evansville North

Abigail Teipen South Putnam

Hannah Tippets Brownsburg