Prairie Heights receives $25,000 worth of new football helmets

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – The Prairie Heights High School football team was awarded $25,000 worth of new helmets from the Indianapolis Colts and UnitedHealthcare through the HELMETS program.

The team hopes to replace all 54 helmets and will pass down current helmets to the middle school program. A helmet has a shelf life of about 10 years and costs around $375 each.

The HELMETS program started in 2015 as a collaboration between the Colts and UnitedHealthcare to advance the health and safety of high school athletes through education and equipment.

The Panther football community voted weekly to help the program win the grand prize. Churubusco Jr.-Sr. High School was also in the running and will receive $1,000 for its football program.