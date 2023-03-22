INDIANAPOLIS – Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys’ basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2022-23, it was announced Wednesday (March 22).

The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.

In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size. Those voted to the 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior boys team are, listed alphabetically:

Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral; Markus Burton, Penn; Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian; Zane Doughty, Ben Davis; Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton; Logan Imes, Zionsville; Mason Jones, Valparaiso; A.J. Lux, Crown Point; Sam Orme, Carmel; Ian Raasch, NorthWood; JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North; Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis; Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral; Brandon Trilli, Munster; and Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century.

Those voted to the 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are, listed alphabetically:

Isaac Andrews, Wapahani; Jack Benter, Brownstown Central; Flory Bidunga, Kokomo; Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks; Sabien Cain, University; Kanon Catchings, Brownsburg; Jalen Haralson, Fishers; Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North; Carter Kent, Jennings County; Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph; Tyler Parrish, Chesterton; Kellen Pickett, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North; Justin Sims, Chesterton; and Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills.

Those on the IBCA all-state committee for 2023 included chairman David Wood, former coach at West Lafayette, plus Chris Benedict of Whitko in District 1, Chris Hawkins of Indianapolis Attucks in District 2 and J.R. Holmes of Bloomington South in District 3.

Completing the voting panel were Mike Hackett of Munster, Ryan Osborn of Carmel, Mark James of Perry Meridian and Jim Shannon of New Albany in Class 4A; Aaron Wolfe of NorthWood, Matt Kostoff of Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Bobby Allen of Guerin Catholic and Gene Miiller of Washington in Class 3A; Kent Chezem of North Judson, Matt Luce of Wapahani, Aaron Spaulding of Eastern Hancock and David Benter of Brownstown Central in Class 2A; and Scott Bowersock of Washington Township, Brian Klein of Blue River Valley, Keith Witty of Edinburgh and Josh Thompson of Barr-Reeve in Class A.

Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition.

Those items will be made available to each recipient’s coach during April, allowing his coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project.

The complete 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State and 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State teams for boys’ basketball are listed below.

2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State Supreme 15

Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral

Markus Burton, Penn

Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian

Zane Doughty, Ben Davis

Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton

Logan Imes, Zionsville

Mason Jones, Valparaiso

A.J. Lux, Crown Point

Sam Orme, Carmel

Ian Raasch, NorthWood

JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North

Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis

Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral

Brandon Trilli, Munster

Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century

Large School All-State

Luke Almodovar, Noblesville

Markus Ankney, Center Grove

Cade Brenner, NorthWood

Ahmere Carson, Anderson

Cooper Farrall, Culver Military Academy

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City

Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County

Luke McBride, Norwell

Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess

Nick Richart, Zionsville

Alex Romack, Westfield

Ian Stephens, New Palestine

Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian

Devon Woods, Pike

Jordan Woods, Hammond Central

Small School All-State

Lukas Balling, Marquette Catholic

Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee

Jacob Cherry, Eastern (Pekin)

Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor

Peter Combs, Bloomfield

Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora)

Aidan Franks, Wapahani

Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights

Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Jacob Spaulding, Eastern Hancock

Silas Spaulding, Eastern Hancock

Wyatt Thornburgh, Blue River Valley

Logan Webb, Linton-Stockton

Brady Yoder, Westview

Honorable Mention

Luke Adams, Sullivan

Wes Aigner, Castle

Jeremiah Alexander, Beech Grove

Cedric Anderson, Liberty Christian

Joseph Annan, Pike

Shaun Arnold, Ben Davis

Matthew Arthur, New Washington

Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights

Anthony Ball, Decatur Central

Landon Biegel, Oak Hill

Darrion Brooks, New Haven

Joseph Burke, Randolph Southern

Dakota Candler, South Knox

Luke Chambers, Lewis Cass

Colby Chapman, Rensselaer Central

Drew Cook, Northview

DaJohn Craig, Lawrence Central

Austin Cripe, West Noble

Nolan Cumberland, Tippecanoe Valley

A.J. Dancler, Southport

Dawan Daniels, Bloomington North

Robert Davidson, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Daniel Davis, Tri

Jake Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral

Mitchell Dean, Western

Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh

Ibrahim Diakite, Indianapolis Metropolitan

Elhadj Diallo, Brownsburg

Cale Donoho, South Spencer

A.J. Dunn, Yorktown

Drew DuPont, Tecumseh

Ki Dyer, Greensburg

Quintin Floyd, Gary 21st Century

Joey Garwood, Penn

Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station Edison

Leon Grimes, Bowman Academy

Peyton Gwin, Southwestern (Hanover)

Arlondo Hall, Indianapolis Tindley

Brycen Hannah, John Glenn

Ameer Harris, South Bend Clay

Daniel Harris, Muncie Central

Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City

Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz

Dayton Hoover, Frontier

Cooper Horn, Columbus North

Jase Howell, Madison-Grant

Jason “B.J.” Johnson Jr., Providence Cristo Rey

Casey Kaelin, Providence

Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead

Ben Keil, Lakeland

Will Kirkland, Evansville Reitz

Tayde Kiser, Tippecanoe Valley

Jason Kobe, Marquette Catholic

Mason Larkin, Fountain Central

Owen Law, Jennings County

Colten Leach, Bedford North Lawrence

Bauer Maple, Maconaquah

Anthony Martin, Corydon Central

Nate Matelic, Speedway

Mikial Miller, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter

Willie Miller, Lake Station Edison

Lucas Mitchell, Waldron

Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central

D.J. Moss, Gary 21st Century

Tyler Myers, Evansville Day

Brycen Neidigh, Washington

Lance Nobbe, North Decatur

Marcus Northern, South Bend Washington

Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine

Nick Patterson, Mooresville

Ethan Poling, Adams Central

Cole Pride, Batesville

Preston Ross, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Luke Saylor, Heritage

Jake Skinner, Carroll (Flora)

Joe Smith, Penn

Coda Snyder, Bloomington Lighthouse Christian

Shayne Spear, Kokomo

Jeremiah Tate, Beech Grove

Keaton Thibo, Indianapolis Scecina

Dareon Thornton, Mishawaka Marian

Luke Van Essen, Illiana Christian

Caleb Washington, Floyd Central

Josh Williams, Connersville

Ryan Willoughby, South Dearborn

Lance Wilson, North Daviess

Logan Wilson, North Daviess

Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South

Tyler Wyles, Cambridge City Lincoln

2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State Supreme 15

Isaac Andrews, Wapahani

Jack Benter, Brownstown Central

Flory Bidunga, Kokomo

Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks

Sabien Cain, University

Kanon Catchings, Brownsburg

Jalen Haralson, Fishers

Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North

Carter Kent, Jennings County

Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph

Tyler Parrish, Chesterton

Kellen Pickett, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North

Justin Sims, Chesterton

Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills

Large School All-State

Trey Buchanan, Westfield

Kody Clancy, Scottsburg

David Cundiff, Munster

Micah Davis, Franklin Community

Aaron Fine, Noblesville

Taray Howell, Evansville Bosse

Jevon Lewis Jr., Fort Wayne Wayne

Luke Lindeman, Bloomington North

Braylon Mullins, Greenfield-Central

Dominique Murphy, East Chicago Central

Tyler Raasch, NorthWood

Ron Rutland, Indianapolis Attucks

Tre Singleton, Jeffersonville

Robert Sorensen, Guerin Catholic

Jaymen Townsend, Marion

Small School All-State

Gavin Betten, Manchester

Grady Carpenter, Tipton

Fletcher Cole, Paoli

Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian

Will Harmon, Fountain Central

Keagen Holder, Morgan Township

Kyler Krull, Whitko

Noah Lovan, Providence

Jake McGraw, Clinton Prairie

Kasym Nash, Borden

Joshua Renfro, Christian Academy of Indiana

Isaac Schultz, Adams Central

Nolan Swan, Tipton

Lonte Ward Jr., Indianapolis Lutheran

Izaak Wright, Wabash

Honorable Mention

Mason Arthur, New Washington

Zayvion Baker, Terre Haute South

Josiah Ball, Maconaquah

Bradyn Barth, West Noble

Kobi Bowles, Lawrence North

Ty Brown, South Spencer

Allen Briggs, Michigan City

Nicot Burnett, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

Cam Casky, Pike

Tyson Chupp, Bethany Christian

Garrett Clark, Portage

Jackson Clowers, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

Cam Craig, Switzerland County

P.J. Douglas, Jeffersonville

Eli Ellis, Plainfield

Luke Ellspermann, Evansville Memorial

Luke Ertel, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Evan Gagnon, North Newton

Julian Gish, Pike Central

Jackson Graff, North Posey

Josiah Gustin, Pendleton Heights

Landen Hale, Hebron

Colby Hall, Brownstown Central

Ian Hall, Orleans

Mason Harvey, Seton Catholic

Evan Haywood, Brebeuf Jesuit

Aydan Head, Henryville

Parker Hehman, Brownstown Central

Cole Henry, South Ripley

Aiden Hibbard, Elkhart Christian

D’Amare Hood, Delta

Cedric Horton, Richmond

Cannen Houser, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Reid Howard, Forest Park

Brayden Huebner, Evansville North

William Jamison, Homestead

Cade Kaiser, Batesville

Matthew King, Hammond Central

Evan Lawrence, Danville

Caleb Lehrman, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Jamison Lewis, Southwestern (Hanover)

Jordan Lomax, Avon

J.T. May, Shakamak

Micah McClure, Adams Central

Jackson McGee, Leo

Wiatt McLaughlin, Whiteland

Malachi McNair, Evansville Harrison

Jack Miller, Scottsburg

Sam Mlagan, Bethesda Christian

Quade Morton, Pike Central

Kaden Muckerheide, North Decatur

Blake Neill, Bloomfield

Jaxon Pardon, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Devion Penny, Lafayette Jeff

Grant Porath, Brownsburg

Steven Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Max Robertson, Tri-West

Matthew Roettger, Peru

Brad Rohde, Hanover Central

Trey Rominger, Paoli

Ethan Roseman, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Alex Ross, Peru

Treigh Schelsky, Parke Heritage

Joey Schmitz, Center Grove

Albert Schwartz, Lafayette Central Catholic

Eli Sego, Triton Central

Landon Sichting, Indian Creek

Shane Sims, Evansville Harrison

Hunter Sisson, Benton Central

Ben Slagley, New Palestine

Jack Smiley, Valparaiso

Jacob Smith, Lake Central

Julien Smith, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Zeke Tanoos, West Vigo

Kaden Temple, Eastern (Pekin)

Kieran Tewari, Yorktown

Cole Thomas, South Central (Elizabeth)

Tucker Tornatta, Evansville Memorial

Elijah Wagner, Evansville Bosse

Hunter Walston, Noblesville

Braden Walters, Linton-Stockton

Ajani Washington, Fort Wayne Concordia

Camden Webster, Kankakee Valley

Michael Wellman, Portage

Lemetrius Williams, Gary 21st Century

Ethan Wolfe, NorthWood

Jackson Wors, Delta

Trey Yoder, Woodlan

Mark Zachery IV, Ben Davis

Wyatt Zellers, Scottsburg