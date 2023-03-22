INDIANAPOLIS – Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys’ basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2022-23, it was announced Wednesday (March 22).

The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.

 In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size. Those voted to the 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior boys team are, listed alphabetically: 

Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral; Markus Burton, Penn; Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian; Zane Doughty, Ben Davis; Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton; Logan Imes, Zionsville; Mason Jones, Valparaiso; A.J. Lux, Crown Point; Sam Orme, Carmel; Ian Raasch, NorthWood; JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North; Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis; Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral; Brandon Trilli, Munster; and Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century.       

Those voted to the 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are, listed alphabetically: 

Isaac Andrews, Wapahani; Jack Benter, Brownstown Central; Flory Bidunga, Kokomo; Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks; Sabien Cain, University; Kanon Catchings, Brownsburg; Jalen Haralson, Fishers; Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North; Carter Kent, Jennings County; Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph; Tyler Parrish, Chesterton; Kellen Pickett, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North; Justin Sims, Chesterton; and Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills.

Those on the IBCA all-state committee for 2023 included chairman David Wood, former coach at West Lafayette, plus Chris Benedict of Whitko in District 1, Chris Hawkins of Indianapolis Attucks in District 2 and J.R. Holmes of Bloomington South in District 3.

Completing the voting panel were Mike Hackett of Munster, Ryan Osborn of Carmel, Mark James of Perry Meridian and Jim Shannon of New Albany in Class 4A; Aaron Wolfe of NorthWood, Matt Kostoff of Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Bobby Allen of Guerin Catholic and Gene Miiller of Washington in Class 3A; Kent Chezem of North Judson, Matt Luce of Wapahani, Aaron Spaulding of Eastern Hancock and David Benter of Brownstown Central in Class 2A; and Scott Bowersock of Washington Township, Brian Klein of Blue River Valley, Keith Witty of Edinburgh and Josh Thompson of Barr-Reeve in Class A.

Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition.

Those items will be made available to each recipient’s coach during April, allowing his coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2022-23 academic year. 

The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project.

The complete 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State and 2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State teams for boys’ basketball are listed below.

Large School All-State

                Luke Almodovar, Noblesville

                Markus Ankney, Center Grove

                Cade Brenner, NorthWood

                Ahmere Carson, Anderson

                Cooper Farrall, Culver Military Academy

                Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City

                Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County

                Luke McBride, Norwell

                Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess

                Nick Richart, Zionsville

                Alex Romack, Westfield

                Ian Stephens, New Palestine

                Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian

                Devon Woods, Pike

                Jordan Woods, Hammond Central

Small School All-State

                Lukas Balling, Marquette Catholic

                Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee

                Jacob Cherry, Eastern (Pekin)

                Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor

                Peter Combs, Bloomfield

                Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora)

                Aidan Franks, Wapahani

                Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

                Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights

                Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

                Jacob Spaulding, Eastern Hancock

                Silas Spaulding, Eastern Hancock

                Wyatt Thornburgh, Blue River Valley

                Logan Webb, Linton-Stockton

                Brady Yoder, Westview

Honorable Mention

                Luke Adams, Sullivan

                Wes Aigner, Castle

                Jeremiah Alexander, Beech Grove

                Cedric Anderson, Liberty Christian

                Joseph Annan, Pike

                Shaun Arnold, Ben Davis

                Matthew Arthur, New Washington

                Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights

                Anthony Ball, Decatur Central

                Landon Biegel, Oak Hill

                Darrion Brooks, New Haven

                Joseph Burke, Randolph Southern

                Dakota Candler, South Knox

                Luke Chambers, Lewis Cass

                Colby Chapman, Rensselaer Central

                Drew Cook, Northview

                DaJohn Craig, Lawrence Central

                Austin Cripe, West Noble

                Nolan Cumberland, Tippecanoe Valley

                A.J. Dancler, Southport

                Dawan Daniels, Bloomington North

                Robert Davidson, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

                Daniel Davis, Tri

                Jake Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral

                Mitchell Dean, Western

                Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh

                Ibrahim Diakite, Indianapolis Metropolitan

                Elhadj Diallo, Brownsburg

                Cale Donoho, South Spencer

                A.J. Dunn, Yorktown

                Drew DuPont, Tecumseh

                Ki Dyer, Greensburg

                Quintin Floyd, Gary 21st Century

                Joey Garwood, Penn

                Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station Edison

                Leon Grimes, Bowman Academy

                Peyton Gwin, Southwestern (Hanover)

                Arlondo Hall, Indianapolis Tindley

                Brycen Hannah, John Glenn

                Ameer Harris, South Bend Clay

                Daniel Harris, Muncie Central

                Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City

                Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)

                Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz

                Dayton Hoover, Frontier

                Cooper Horn, Columbus North

                Jase Howell, Madison-Grant

                Jason “B.J.” Johnson Jr., Providence Cristo Rey

                Casey Kaelin, Providence

                Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead

                Ben Keil, Lakeland

                Will Kirkland, Evansville Reitz

                Tayde Kiser, Tippecanoe Valley

                Jason Kobe, Marquette Catholic

                Mason Larkin, Fountain Central

                Owen Law, Jennings County

                Colten Leach, Bedford North Lawrence

                Bauer Maple, Maconaquah

                Anthony Martin, Corydon Central

                Nate Matelic, Speedway

                Mikial Miller, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter

                Willie Miller, Lake Station Edison

                Lucas Mitchell, Waldron

                Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central

                D.J. Moss, Gary 21st Century

                Tyler Myers, Evansville Day

                Brycen Neidigh, Washington

                Lance Nobbe, North Decatur

                Marcus Northern, South Bend Washington

                Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine

                Nick Patterson, Mooresville

                Ethan Poling, Adams Central

                Cole Pride, Batesville

                Preston Ross, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

                Luke Saylor, Heritage

                Jake Skinner, Carroll (Flora)

                Joe Smith, Penn

                Coda Snyder, Bloomington Lighthouse Christian

                Shayne Spear, Kokomo

                Jeremiah Tate, Beech Grove

                Keaton Thibo, Indianapolis Scecina

                Dareon Thornton, Mishawaka Marian

                Luke Van Essen, Illiana Christian

                Caleb Washington, Floyd Central

                Josh Williams, Connersville

                Ryan Willoughby, South Dearborn

                Lance Wilson, North Daviess

                Logan Wilson, North Daviess

                Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South

                Tyler Wyles, Cambridge City Lincoln

Large School All-State

                Trey Buchanan, Westfield

                Kody Clancy, Scottsburg

                David Cundiff, Munster

                Micah Davis, Franklin Community

                Aaron Fine, Noblesville

                Taray Howell, Evansville Bosse

                Jevon Lewis Jr., Fort Wayne Wayne

                Luke Lindeman, Bloomington North

                Braylon Mullins, Greenfield-Central

                Dominique Murphy, East Chicago Central

                Tyler Raasch, NorthWood

                Ron Rutland, Indianapolis Attucks

                Tre Singleton, Jeffersonville

                Robert Sorensen, Guerin Catholic

                Jaymen Townsend, Marion

Small School All-State

                Gavin Betten, Manchester

                Grady Carpenter, Tipton

                Fletcher Cole, Paoli

                Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian

                Will Harmon, Fountain Central

                Keagen Holder, Morgan Township

                Kyler Krull, Whitko

                Noah Lovan, Providence

                Jake McGraw, Clinton Prairie

                Kasym Nash, Borden

                Joshua Renfro, Christian Academy of Indiana

                Isaac Schultz, Adams Central

                Nolan Swan, Tipton

                Lonte Ward Jr., Indianapolis Lutheran

                Izaak Wright, Wabash

Honorable Mention

                Mason Arthur, New Washington

                Zayvion Baker, Terre Haute South

                Josiah Ball, Maconaquah

                Bradyn Barth, West Noble

                Kobi Bowles, Lawrence North

                Ty Brown, South Spencer

                Allen Briggs, Michigan City

                Nicot Burnett, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

                Cam Casky, Pike

                Tyson Chupp, Bethany Christian

                Garrett Clark, Portage

                Jackson Clowers, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

                Cam Craig, Switzerland County

                P.J. Douglas, Jeffersonville

                Eli Ellis, Plainfield

                Luke Ellspermann, Evansville Memorial

                Luke Ertel, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

                Evan Gagnon, North Newton

                Julian Gish, Pike Central

                Jackson Graff, North Posey

                Josiah Gustin, Pendleton Heights

                Landen Hale, Hebron

                Colby Hall, Brownstown Central

                Ian Hall, Orleans

                Mason Harvey, Seton Catholic

                Evan Haywood, Brebeuf Jesuit

                Aydan Head, Henryville

                Parker Hehman, Brownstown Central

                Cole Henry, South Ripley

                Aiden Hibbard, Elkhart Christian

                D’Amare Hood, Delta

                Cedric Horton, Richmond

                Cannen Houser, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

                Reid Howard, Forest Park

                Brayden Huebner, Evansville North

                William Jamison, Homestead

                Cade Kaiser, Batesville

                Matthew King, Hammond Central

                Evan Lawrence, Danville

                Caleb Lehrman, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

                Jamison Lewis, Southwestern (Hanover)

                Jordan Lomax, Avon

                J.T. May, Shakamak

                Micah McClure, Adams Central

                Jackson McGee, Leo

                Wiatt McLaughlin, Whiteland

                Malachi McNair, Evansville Harrison

                Jack Miller, Scottsburg

                Sam Mlagan, Bethesda Christian

                Quade Morton, Pike Central

                Kaden Muckerheide, North Decatur

                Blake Neill, Bloomfield

                Jaxon Pardon, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

                Devion Penny, Lafayette Jeff

                Grant Porath, Brownsburg

                Steven Reynolds, South Bend Washington

                Max Robertson, Tri-West

                Matthew Roettger, Peru

                Brad Rohde, Hanover Central

                Trey Rominger, Paoli

                Ethan Roseman, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

                Alex Ross, Peru

                Treigh Schelsky, Parke Heritage

                Joey Schmitz, Center Grove

                Albert Schwartz, Lafayette Central Catholic

                Eli Sego, Triton Central

                Landon Sichting, Indian Creek

                Shane Sims, Evansville Harrison

                Hunter Sisson, Benton Central

                Ben Slagley, New Palestine

                Jack Smiley, Valparaiso

                Jacob Smith, Lake Central

                Julien Smith, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

                Zeke Tanoos, West Vigo

                Kaden Temple, Eastern (Pekin)

                Kieran Tewari, Yorktown

                Cole Thomas, South Central (Elizabeth)

                Tucker Tornatta, Evansville Memorial

                Elijah Wagner, Evansville Bosse

                Hunter Walston, Noblesville

                Braden Walters, Linton-Stockton

                Ajani Washington, Fort Wayne Concordia

                Camden Webster, Kankakee Valley

                Michael Wellman, Portage

                Lemetrius Williams, Gary 21st Century

                Ethan Wolfe, NorthWood

                Jackson Wors, Delta

                Trey Yoder, Woodlan

                Mark Zachery IV, Ben Davis

                Wyatt Zellers, Scottsburg