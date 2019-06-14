Pickens off and running at Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Byron Pickens was officially named the Wayne boys basketball coach on Monday night and Friday morning he got the chance see his team on the floor for the first time.

Pickens led the Generals for a three-hour session on Friday. His hiring was officially approved at the FWCS board meeting on Monday night.

A Chicago native who played college basketball at Tennessee Tech, Pickens spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Northrop. The Bruins won a sectional title last season.

The Generals went 15-10 last season, but graduate a number of players including first-team All-SAC selection Craig Young.

Pickens replaces Aaron Rehrer, who stepped down after nine seasons at Wayne.