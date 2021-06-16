Peru’s Bellar wins boys golf state title, Columbia City sixth, Dwenger 10th

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Peru High School senior Kash Bellar came into the second and final round of the IHSAA boys golf state finals with a three stroke lead and proceeded to blow way the competition by finishing six under par for the tournament on the way to an eight-stroke victory at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Guerin Catholic’s Jacob Modleski finished second with a +2 while Carter Smith of Silver Creek was third at +3.

Northeast Indiana sent two teams to the state finals, with Columbia City coming in sixth at and Bishop Dwenger 10th at +78. Center Grove won the team title at +30 with Guerin Catholic second at +31 and Carmel third at +36.

The highest-finishing local golfer was Columbia City’s Kameron Hoag, who shot a +11 to finish tied for 26th. Fellow Eagles Drew Dunham and Sean Bledsoe tied for 33rd at +13.

Dwenger was led by Sam Brita and Nick Holder who both shot a +15 to tie for 42nd.

Bellmont’s Winston Brown competed as an individual and shot a +16 to come in tied for 47th.

Concordia’s Bailey Marquart also competed as an individual and shot a +23 for the event to finish tied for 72nd.

