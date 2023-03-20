INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The annual coaches meeting for IHSAA boys basketball state finalists took place on Monday in Indianapolis, and perhaps the most unlikely team to be represented was the Southwood Knights.

The Knights were 10-12 when the postseason began, but have caught fire and won five in a row to punch their ticket to the 1A state title game this Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Unranked Southwood (15-12) is set to face eighth-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran (19-7) at 10:30 a.m.

The Knights are in their first season under head coach Christian Perry.