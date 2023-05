FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Bishop Dwenger teammates put pen to paper on Thursday evening at Empowered Sports Club as Loretta Pelkington (IU East) and Lexa Zimmerman (Marian University) both signed to play in college.

Last season at Dwenger Pelkington led the Saints with 62 total blocks and a .332 hitting percentage. Zimmerman led the Saints with 411 digs as Dwenger finished 14-11 overall and 6-1 in SAC play.