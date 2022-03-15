FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2022 Indiana Girls All-Star team will have a Fort Wayne flavor to it, as Homestead’s Ayanna Patterson and South Side’s Olivia Smith were two of the 14 seniors selected to represent the Hoosiers state in its annual clash against Kentucky.

Homestead’s Rod Parker will serve as Indiana’s head coach.

2022 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars No., Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice

1, Ayanna Patterson, Homestead, 6-3, F, 25.8, Connecticut

2, Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, 5-7, G, 20.7, IUPUI

3, Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South, 5-3, G, 19.0, Eastern Michigan

4, Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin, 5-9, G, 17.3, undecided

5, Tanyuel Welch, North Central, 5-10, G, 18.8, Memphis

6, Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek, 5-8, G, 18.0, Evansville

7, Kate Clarke, Carmel, 6-0, G, 11.7, Michigan

8, Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North, 5-7, G, 24.8, Murray State

9, Hope Fox, East Central, 5-8, G, 14.3, Southern Connecticut State

10, Alyssa Crockett, Westfield, 6-2, G/F, 18.5, Michigan

11, Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, 6-4, F, 11.5, Purdue

12, Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington, 6-3, F, 21.5, Maryland

13, Ally Madden, Blue River Valley, 6-2, F, 18.7, Saint Francis (Ind.)

14, ^ Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central, 5-10, G, 25.0, Evansville

Head coach: Rod Parker, Homestead Assistant coaches: Brittany Maners, Princeton; Kevin Moore, East Central

^ injured in 2021-22 season; unable to play in All-Star games

2022 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates

Sunday, June 5 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Bedford North Lawrence High School (595 Stars Blvd., Bedford, IN 47421) — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $8 at the door for adults and school-aged students (pre-school children are free).

Wednesday, June 8 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at Site TBA — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, TBA.

Friday, June 10 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter (1215 Hickman Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301) — girls, TBA p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information TBA.

Saturday, June 11 — Indiana vs. Kentucky at Southport Fieldhouse (971 E. Banta Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46227) — girls, 5:00 p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information, TBA.