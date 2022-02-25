These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60.
Two sessions of the 41st annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 6th at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis (5330 Hornet Avenue Beech Grove, Indiana 46107).
Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).
The Top 60 Senior Workout includes10 of the state’s top scorers— Zoe Stewart (Terre Haute North – 24.8 ppg), Lilly Maple (Maconaquah), Madilynn Hudspeth (Oregon-Davis), Teresa Maggio (McCutcheon), Kelly Ratigan (South Bend St. Joe), Darryn Hood (Tindley), Marissa Shelton (South Bend Adams), Mila Reynolds (South Bend Washington), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point) and Trinity Barnes (Gary West) all averaged more than 20 ppg.
There are eight players that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who are also part of the 2022 IHSAA state finals— Kuryn Brunson and Ashlyn Traylor from Franklin, Reynolds and Shamarah Allen from South Bend Washington, Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney from Silver Creek, Lauryn Bates from Frankton and Kaybree Oxley from Tecumseh.
Heading to Hoosierland Division I Universities include Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point and Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon (IUPUI), Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point (Purdue), Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek and Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central (Evansville) — Kincer is injured and unable to participate. Also highlighting the Top 60 Workout are three players headed to Big Ten teams— Reynolds, South Bend Washington (Maryland), Kate Clarke, Carmel and Alyssa Crockett, Westfield (Michigan).
State Championship coach DeeAnn Ramey (North Central-Marion) will direct both sessions. Other outstanding Indiana girls’ high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2022 Top 60 staff— Danny Brown (Columbus East), Mark Hurt (Mooresville), Julie Meeks (Sullivan) and Steve Reynolds (South Bend Washington).
KnowYourBaller will be filming the Girls Top 60 Senior Workout this year. They will provide summary videos with all pertinent clips for all players participating.
Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow.
Shamarah Allen, South Bend Washington
Nataley Armstrong, Garrett
Trinity Barnes, Gary West
Lauryn Bates, Frankton
Taylor Bowen, Culver Academies
Katie Bremer, Indianapolis Cathedral
Kuryn Brunson, Franklin
Diana Burgher, North Harrison
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point
Kate Clarke, Carmel
Mariah Claywell, Union City
Alyssa Crockett, Westfield
Madelynn Denny, Mooresville
Cortney Dove, Princeton
Olivia Faust, Triton Central
Ellia Foster, Bremen
Hope Fox, East Central
Novalee Glass, Brownsburg
Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East
Kendall Harmon, Bloomington South
Darryn Hood, Tindley
Destinee Hooks, North Central (Marion)
Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis
Maggie Keinsley, Homestead
Kenna Kirby, Tri-West
Kacilyn Krebs, Warsaw
Kelsi Langley, Taylor
Kencia Levasseur, Washington
Jyah LoVett, Fort Wayne Snider
Ally Madden, Blue River Valley
Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon
Julia Mantyla, Northridge
Lilly Maple, Maconaquah
Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City
Chloe McClain, Kokomo
Mykayla Moran, Hamilton Heights
Natalie Noel, Salem
Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh
Jada Patton, Penn
Graycie Poe, North Knox
Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joe
Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington
Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield
Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central
Emme Rooney, Silver Creek
Halle Shelt, Park Tudor
Marissa Shelton, South Bend Adams
Gracie Shorter, Sullivan
Davina Smith, Merrillville
Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South
Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point
Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek
Alaina Thorne, Washington
Macey Timberman, Northview
Abbie Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)
Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin
De’Mour Watson, Elkhart
Meredith Weiss, Vincennes Rivet
Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Marion)
Johnai Wimbleduff, Ben Davis
Ella Wolfe, Tipton
SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND
Ayanna Patterson, Homestead (University of Connecticut)
SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURY
Kenzie Fuelling, Bellmont
Taylor Gerke, Garrett
Keegan Kaiser, Floyd Central
Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central
Lauren Leach, Angola
Myah Montgomery, Southridge
Jaelynne Murray, Pike
Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie
Ryan Viele, Hamilton Southeastern
Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield