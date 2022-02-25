These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60.

Two sessions of the 41st annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 6th at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis (5330 Hornet Avenue Beech Grove, Indiana 46107).

Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).

The Top 60 Senior Workout includes10 of the state’s top scorers— Zoe Stewart (Terre Haute North – 24.8 ppg), Lilly Maple (Maconaquah), Madilynn Hudspeth (Oregon-Davis), Teresa Maggio (McCutcheon), Kelly Ratigan (South Bend St. Joe), Darryn Hood (Tindley), Marissa Shelton (South Bend Adams), Mila Reynolds (South Bend Washington), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point) and Trinity Barnes (Gary West) all averaged more than 20 ppg.

There are eight players that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who are also part of the 2022 IHSAA state finals— Kuryn Brunson and Ashlyn Traylor from Franklin, Reynolds and Shamarah Allen from South Bend Washington, Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney from Silver Creek, Lauryn Bates from Frankton and Kaybree Oxley from Tecumseh.

Heading to Hoosierland Division I Universities include Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point and Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon (IUPUI), Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point (Purdue), Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek and Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central (Evansville) — Kincer is injured and unable to participate. Also highlighting the Top 60 Workout are three players headed to Big Ten teams— Reynolds, South Bend Washington (Maryland), Kate Clarke, Carmel and Alyssa Crockett, Westfield (Michigan).

State Championship coach DeeAnn Ramey (North Central-Marion) will direct both sessions. Other outstanding Indiana girls’ high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2022 Top 60 staff— Danny Brown (Columbus East), Mark Hurt (Mooresville), Julie Meeks (Sullivan) and Steve Reynolds (South Bend Washington).

KnowYourBaller will be filming the Girls Top 60 Senior Workout this year. They will provide summary videos with all pertinent clips for all players participating.

Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow.

Shamarah Allen, South Bend Washington

Nataley Armstrong, Garrett

Trinity Barnes, Gary West

Lauryn Bates, Frankton

Taylor Bowen, Culver Academies

Katie Bremer, Indianapolis Cathedral

Kuryn Brunson, Franklin

Diana Burgher, North Harrison

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point

Kate Clarke, Carmel

Mariah Claywell, Union City

Alyssa Crockett, Westfield

Madelynn Denny, Mooresville

Cortney Dove, Princeton

Olivia Faust, Triton Central

Ellia Foster, Bremen

Hope Fox, East Central

Novalee Glass, Brownsburg

Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East

Kendall Harmon, Bloomington South

Darryn Hood, Tindley

Destinee Hooks, North Central (Marion)

Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis

Maggie Keinsley, Homestead

Kenna Kirby, Tri-West

Kacilyn Krebs, Warsaw

Kelsi Langley, Taylor

Kencia Levasseur, Washington

Jyah LoVett, Fort Wayne Snider

Ally Madden, Blue River Valley

Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon

Julia Mantyla, Northridge

Lilly Maple, Maconaquah

Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City

Chloe McClain, Kokomo

Mykayla Moran, Hamilton Heights

Natalie Noel, Salem

Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh

Jada Patton, Penn

Graycie Poe, North Knox

Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joe

Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield

Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central

Emme Rooney, Silver Creek

Halle Shelt, Park Tudor

Marissa Shelton, South Bend Adams

Gracie Shorter, Sullivan

Davina Smith, Merrillville

Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South

Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point

Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek

Alaina Thorne, Washington

Macey Timberman, Northview

Abbie Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)

Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin

De’Mour Watson, Elkhart

Meredith Weiss, Vincennes Rivet

Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Marion)

Johnai Wimbleduff, Ben Davis

Ella Wolfe, Tipton

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND

Ayanna Patterson, Homestead (University of Connecticut)

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURY

Kenzie Fuelling, Bellmont

Taylor Gerke, Garrett

Keegan Kaiser, Floyd Central

Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central

Lauren Leach, Angola

Myah Montgomery, Southridge

Jaelynne Murray, Pike

Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie

Ryan Viele, Hamilton Southeastern

Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield