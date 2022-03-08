FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To honor her selection to high school basketball’s biggest game, Homestead’s Ayanna Patterson was presented with her McDonald’s All-American Game jersey during the Spartans team banquet on Tuesday night.

The McDonald’s All-American Girls Game is set for Tuesday, Marcy 29 at 6:30 p.m. in Chicago. It will air on ESPN2 followed by the boys game on ESPN at 9 p.m.

A six-three forward, the UConn signee is the first girls player from the Summit City ever selected to the McDonald’s All-American Girls Game. The only other local player from northeast Indiana picked was Wawasee’s Shanna Zolman, who was the MVP of the inaugural girls game in 2002.

Patterson was also named one of four finalists for Indiana’s 2022 Miss Basketball Award on Tuesday. The winner will be revealed on Friday.