AKRON, Ohio (WANE) – The Parkway High School softball team saw its season come to a close on Friday afternoon at Firestone Stadium in Akron as the Panthers fell to undefeated Hopwell-Looudon by a score o 9-1 in the OHSAA Division IV state semifinals.

Parkway ends the season 21-6 overall while Hopewell-Loudon advances to the Division IV state championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll face Gibsonburg/Strasburg Franklin.