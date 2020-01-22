Parkview Field announces annual high school baseball series schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps will host the seventh annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series at Parkview Field this spring. The series features 12 games, showcasing 24 different local schools from Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio in April and May while the TinCaps are on the road. (See below for game schedule.)

Parkview Sports Medicine is once again underwriting the event so participating schools don’t have any ballpark rental costs. In fact, the games actually serve as fundraisers for the schools. For every $5 ticket sold, $4 goes back to the schools. (The remaining $1 goes toward Parkview Field’s Ballpark Maintenance and Improvement Fund.)

“We’re proud to partner with the TinCaps and Parkview Field on this annual event,” said Tommy Schoegler, Director of Parkview Sports Medicine. “Giving back to local schools and forming community partnerships is part of PSM’s identity.”

Similar to a TinCaps game, there will be giveaways, entertainment, and concessions for fans. Players will even get “big league” treatment with their headshots up on Parkview Field’s new HD video board.

As in the past, all Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series games are scheduled to include live video broadcasts.

“We can’t wait for Parkview Field to once again host local high school and collegiate baseball,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. “Parkview Sports Medicine’s support of our area’s schools and student-athletes is a true testament of their commitment to our community.”

This year’s schedule includes 11 high school matchups, as well as a collegiate game between the University of Saint Francis and Indiana Tech.

Parkview Sports Medicine is the exclusive medical provider for 26 high schools and five universities, plus 10 club sports around Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. They provide over 70 athletic trainers at no cost, providing safety on the sidelines through preventive services, injury rehabilitation, and emergency care at every practice and home game.

2020 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series at Parkview Field

Tuesday, April 21

· New Haven vs. Heritage (4:30 p.m.)

· Northrop vs. Snider (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 22

· Prairie Heights vs. Eastside (4:30 p.m.)

· North Side vs. South Side (7 p.m.)

Thursday, April 23

· University of Saint Francis vs. Indiana Tech (3:30 p.m.)

· Wayne vs. Concordia (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 5

· Wabash vs. Southwood (4:30 p.m.)

· Manchester vs. Northfield (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 6

· Antwerp vs. Wayne Trace (4:30 p.m.)

· West Noble vs. Lakeland (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 7

· Carroll vs. Blackhawk Christian (4:30 p.m.)

· East Noble vs. Wawasee (7 p.m.)