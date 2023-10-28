FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Canterbury girls soccer team made its second-straight appearance in the 1A state title match on Friday night down in Indianapolis, and for the second season in a row the Cavaliers will return as the state runner-up as the Cavs fell to Park Tudor 1-0 on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Dejanae Butler scored the match’s lone goal in the 26th minute to give Park Tudor an early lead.

Park Tudor out-shot Canterbury 13-5 for the match, with all five of Canterbury’s shots coming in the second half.

After the match Canterbury senior Stella VandeWater was named the recipient of the 1A girls soccer Mental Attitude Award.

Canterbury finishes 12-9 overall in coach Chelsea Dourson’s second season.