Panthers prowl patiently waiting for season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to the pandemic, there’s lots of things different about the football off-season. For Snider, throw in the fact that 37 seniors graduated and change has been the name of the game for Kurt Tippmann and the Panthers.

“We’re going to be a young team, we have a smaller senior class and certainly a lot of those (seniors) will be on the field but we’re also going to have a lot of young guys,” Tippmann said.

Snider’s bad taste of last season still lingers and to finally have the opportunity to get back to work only fueling the team’s fire.

“We did not end our season like we’re used to last year, and I think that sticks in everyone’s stomach. Although it’s not talked about you can see that’s the drive and that’s a good thing,” Tippmann said.

The Panthers ready to pounce on it’s prey in 2020.