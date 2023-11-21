FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider football program will play for a 5A state title on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the Panthers are slated to play Decatur Central in Indianapolis at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday they held a school-wide pep rally.

Snider is looking to win in the program’s third state title, with the other two coming in 1992 and 2015.

The second-ranked Panthers are coming off a dominant performance at semi-state, as Snider blanked 5A no. 6 Merrillville 28-0 at Spuller Stadium behind three rushing touchdowns from Uriah Buchanan and a pick-six from Brandon Logan.

Decatur Central, ranked seventh in the 5A state poll, defeated no. 3 Bloomington South at semi-state by a score of 24-12.

WANE-TV will be at Lucas Oil Stadium and provide complete coverage of Friday’s 5A state title game on The Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!