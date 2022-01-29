Pan Am Games wrestler Ocampo wins sectional title

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven freshman Julianna “Jules” Ocampo claimed her first sectional title in the 106 weight class Saturday afternoon.

After getting a first-round bye, Ocampo knocked off three opponents, including North Side’s Byron Olivia in the first place match, to clinch the sectional title in her home gym.

Even with the win on Saturday, Ocampo is not satisfied. She has her sights set on a state title in Indianapolis in February.

“I was expecting this outcome, but I enjoyed it,” Ocampo said. “I usually don’t care who I’m going up against, boy or girl, any of that. I’m usually just chill and ready for a match.”

In her short wrestling career, Ocampo is already getting international recognition. Ocampo was selected to represent Team USA in the U15 Pan Am Games in Mexico City last summer. She went on to win gold in her weight class.

Ocampo advances to the regional round, which will be hosted by Carroll next Saturday.

