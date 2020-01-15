Painter, Williams, Izzo among those at Homestead-Blackhawk showdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue’s Matt Painter, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, and Illinois’ Brad Underwood were among the big coaching names in the Summit City on Tuesday night to watch 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian host Homestead in a sold out gymnasium.

Also at the game were Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman, MSU assistant Dane Fife, and IU’s associate head coach Tom Ostrom.

The game featured two juniors rated in the top 100 for their class by national recruiting services in Blackhawk big man Caleb Furst and Homestead win Luke Goode.

Furst tallied 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as Goode led Homestead with 19 on the way to a 69-55 win for the Spartans.

In other action, IU recruit Trey Galloway led Culver Academy to a 87-46 win over North Side at By Hey Arena.

The ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament tipped off for the 97th year with host Woodlan taking down Jay County 59-38.

The NECC Tournament tipped off as well, with Central Noble sweeping Eastside in Butler. The Cougars won 41-38 on the girls side while the boys won 57-47 over the Blazers.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Argos 62, Whitko 53

Bloomington Lighthouse 49, Providence Cristo Rey 35

Blue River 78, Union (Modoc) 23

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, DeKalb 34

Central Christian 63, Indpls Shortridge 50

Chesterton 78, Hobart 37

Cissna Park, Ill. 60, S. Newton 46

Clay City 55, Eminence 38

Clinton Christian 85, Mishawaka Christian 21

Culver Academy 87, Ft. Wayne North 46

E. Central 73, Boone Co., Ky. 52

Elkhart Christian 60, Bremen 46

Elkhart Memorial 66, S. Bend Washington 65

Fishers 63, Indpls Tech 48

Frankton 95, Anderson Prep Academy 46

Ft. Wayne Concordia 46, Huntington North 38

Hammond 78, Portage 44

Hanover Central 77, Hammond Clark 48

Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55

Indpls Howe 52, Seton Catholic 51

LaPorte LaLumiere 89, Michigan City 54

Lafayette-jefferson 86, Kankakee Valley 61

Lake Central 53, Highland 34

Lakewood Park 73, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 27

Mishawaka Marian 50, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 48

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56, Princeton 46

New Prairie 61, Wheeler 39

Norwell 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 45

Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 69, Union Co. 32

S. Ripley 55, Oldenburg 42

Shelbyville 65, Columbus East 61

Southwood 62, Oak Hill 59

Tell City 56, Hancock Co., Ky. 52

Vincennes 64, Gibson Southern 52

Allen County Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Adams Central 43, Heritage 32

S. Adams 46, Bluffton 44

Woodlan 59, Jay Co. 38

Johnson County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Greenwood 67, Edinburgh 29

Greenwood Christian 62, Franklin 44

Indian Creek 76, Whiteland 60

Marion County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Decatur Central 67, Beech Grove 59

Franklin Central 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 25

Indpls Ben Davis 50, Speedway 39

Indpls Park Tudor 48, Indpls Lutheran 36

Indpls Pike 53, Warren Central 51

Lawrence Central 59, Indpls Brebeuf 52

Lawrence North 75, Indpls N. Central 59

Southport 60, Indpls Roncalli 49

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Central Noble 57, Eastside 47

Fairfield 51, Hamilton 27

Garrett 45, W. Noble 37

Westview 71, Lakeland 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Bedford N. Lawrence 74, Columbus East 54

Bellmont 60, Ft. Wayne North 13

Bethesda Christian 56, Indpls Park Tudor 28

Blue River 79, Union (Modoc) 20

Brownstown 75, Clarksville 19

Cascade 60, Northview 39

Chesterton 62, Hobart 27

Cissna Park, Ill. 42, S. Newton 31

Cloverdale 49, W. Vigo 46

Columbia City 61, Wawasee 52

Concord 59, Jimtown 20

Crawford Co. 56, Springs Valley 52

Crown Point 52, Munster 33

E. Central 43, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 27

Eastern (Greene) 63, Union (Dugger) 16

Eastern (Pekin) 50, Charlestown 46, OT

Floyd Central 36, Borden 24

Forest Park 44, Corydon 42

Ft. Wayne Northrop 56, Lakewood Park 16

Gibson Southern 53, Jasper 47

Greencastle 62, N. Montgomery 41

Greenfield 45, Plainfield 39

Griffith 71, Hammond Gavit 21

Hebron 53, River Forest 46

Homestead 77, Northfield 41

Indpls Riverside 70, Providence Cristo Rey 9

Indpls Roncalli 59, Guerin Catholic 45

Knox 45, S. Central (Union Mills) 28

Kouts 40, LaCrosse 30

Lakeland Christian 41, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 28

Lapel 66, Knightstown 23

Lawrenceburg 70, Jac-Cen-Del 45

Lebanon 34, Kokomo 31

Loogootee 59, Pike Central 21

Lowell 64, Gary West 43

Marion 63, Mississinewa 29

Martinsville 72, Terre Haute South 24

Milan 44, Rising Sun 39

Mishawaka Marian 89, Michigan City Marquette 43

Mitchell 42, Bloomington North 39

Morgan Twp. 66, Washington Twp. 41

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Noblesville 48, OT

N. Daviess 23, Shakamak 17

N. Decatur 48, Morristown 42

N. Judson 76, LaVille 31

New Washington 49, Providence 35

NorthWood 49, Tippecanoe Valley 23

Northeastern 49, Tri 41

Oldenburg 44, Hauser 30

Oregon-Davis 44, Glenn 41

Orleans 50, White River Valley 42

Penn 57, Elkhart Central 41

Pioneer 71, Maconaquah 49

Plymouth 56, LaPorte 45

Rensselaer 56, Twin Lakes 39

Richmond 48, Connersville 45

Rushville 55, Shelbyville 34

S. Bend Clay 43, Elkhart Christian 38

S. Knox 49, Wood Memorial 39

S. Putnam 78, Riverton Parke 25

S. Vermillion 53, Parke Heritage 44

Salem 63, New Albany 38

Seymour 51, Austin 39

Shenandoah 67, Centerville 9

Silver Creek 70, Madison 55

Southridge 32, Dubois 26

Sullivan 79, N. Central (Farmersburg) 69

Taylor 41, Madison-Grant 33

Tecumseh 46, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41

Terre Haute North 50, White River Valley 42

Tipton 50, Eastern (Greentown) 38

Trinity Lutheran 52, Waldron 35

Triton Central 67, New Palestine 59

Wabash 44, Eastbrook 34

Washington 57, Bloomfield 17

Western Boone 40, Crawfordsville 31

Westfield 54, Greenwood 23

Winamac 27, Triton 11

Zionsville 51, McCutcheon 20

Allen County Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Adams Central 50, Heritage 27

Bluffton 45, S. Adams 31

Woodlan 36, Jay Co. 25

Delaware County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Wapahani 49, Cowan 35

Yorktown 72, Delta 53

Indianapolis City Tournament(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Attucks 37

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Central Noble 41, Eastside 38

Garrett 45, W. Noble 37

Lakeland 63, Westview 54

Southern Indiana Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Castle 79, Ev. Bosse 34

Ev. Memorial 44, Ev. Mater Dei 32

Ev. North 50, Ev. Reitz 39