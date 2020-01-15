Painter, Williams, Izzo among those at Homestead-Blackhawk showdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue’s Matt Painter, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, and Illinois’ Brad Underwood were among the big coaching names in the Summit City on Tuesday night to watch 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian host Homestead in a sold out gymnasium.
Also at the game were Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman, MSU assistant Dane Fife, and IU’s associate head coach Tom Ostrom.
The game featured two juniors rated in the top 100 for their class by national recruiting services in Blackhawk big man Caleb Furst and Homestead win Luke Goode.
Furst tallied 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as Goode led Homestead with 19 on the way to a 69-55 win for the Spartans.
In other action, IU recruit Trey Galloway led Culver Academy to a 87-46 win over North Side at By Hey Arena.
The ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament tipped off for the 97th year with host Woodlan taking down Jay County 59-38.
The NECC Tournament tipped off as well, with Central Noble sweeping Eastside in Butler. The Cougars won 41-38 on the girls side while the boys won 57-47 over the Blazers.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Argos 62, Whitko 53
Bloomington Lighthouse 49, Providence Cristo Rey 35
Blue River 78, Union (Modoc) 23
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, DeKalb 34
Central Christian 63, Indpls Shortridge 50
Chesterton 78, Hobart 37
Cissna Park, Ill. 60, S. Newton 46
Clay City 55, Eminence 38
Clinton Christian 85, Mishawaka Christian 21
Culver Academy 87, Ft. Wayne North 46
E. Central 73, Boone Co., Ky. 52
Elkhart Christian 60, Bremen 46
Elkhart Memorial 66, S. Bend Washington 65
Fishers 63, Indpls Tech 48
Frankton 95, Anderson Prep Academy 46
Ft. Wayne Concordia 46, Huntington North 38
Hammond 78, Portage 44
Hanover Central 77, Hammond Clark 48
Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55
Indpls Howe 52, Seton Catholic 51
LaPorte LaLumiere 89, Michigan City 54
Lafayette-jefferson 86, Kankakee Valley 61
Lake Central 53, Highland 34
Lakewood Park 73, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 27
Mishawaka Marian 50, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 48
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56, Princeton 46
New Prairie 61, Wheeler 39
Norwell 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 45
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 69, Union Co. 32
S. Ripley 55, Oldenburg 42
Shelbyville 65, Columbus East 61
Southwood 62, Oak Hill 59
Tell City 56, Hancock Co., Ky. 52
Vincennes 64, Gibson Southern 52
Allen County Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Adams Central 43, Heritage 32
S. Adams 46, Bluffton 44
Woodlan 59, Jay Co. 38
Johnson County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Greenwood 67, Edinburgh 29
Greenwood Christian 62, Franklin 44
Indian Creek 76, Whiteland 60
Marion County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Decatur Central 67, Beech Grove 59
Franklin Central 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 25
Indpls Ben Davis 50, Speedway 39
Indpls Park Tudor 48, Indpls Lutheran 36
Indpls Pike 53, Warren Central 51
Lawrence Central 59, Indpls Brebeuf 52
Lawrence North 75, Indpls N. Central 59
Southport 60, Indpls Roncalli 49
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Central Noble 57, Eastside 47
Fairfield 51, Hamilton 27
Garrett 45, W. Noble 37
Westview 71, Lakeland 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Bedford N. Lawrence 74, Columbus East 54
Bellmont 60, Ft. Wayne North 13
Bethesda Christian 56, Indpls Park Tudor 28
Blue River 79, Union (Modoc) 20
Brownstown 75, Clarksville 19
Cascade 60, Northview 39
Chesterton 62, Hobart 27
Cissna Park, Ill. 42, S. Newton 31
Cloverdale 49, W. Vigo 46
Columbia City 61, Wawasee 52
Concord 59, Jimtown 20
Crawford Co. 56, Springs Valley 52
Crown Point 52, Munster 33
E. Central 43, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 27
Eastern (Greene) 63, Union (Dugger) 16
Eastern (Pekin) 50, Charlestown 46, OT
Floyd Central 36, Borden 24
Forest Park 44, Corydon 42
Ft. Wayne Northrop 56, Lakewood Park 16
Gibson Southern 53, Jasper 47
Greencastle 62, N. Montgomery 41
Greenfield 45, Plainfield 39
Griffith 71, Hammond Gavit 21
Hebron 53, River Forest 46
Homestead 77, Northfield 41
Indpls Riverside 70, Providence Cristo Rey 9
Indpls Roncalli 59, Guerin Catholic 45
Knox 45, S. Central (Union Mills) 28
Kouts 40, LaCrosse 30
Lakeland Christian 41, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 28
Lapel 66, Knightstown 23
Lawrenceburg 70, Jac-Cen-Del 45
Lebanon 34, Kokomo 31
Loogootee 59, Pike Central 21
Lowell 64, Gary West 43
Marion 63, Mississinewa 29
Martinsville 72, Terre Haute South 24
Milan 44, Rising Sun 39
Mishawaka Marian 89, Michigan City Marquette 43
Mitchell 42, Bloomington North 39
Morgan Twp. 66, Washington Twp. 41
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Noblesville 48, OT
N. Daviess 23, Shakamak 17
N. Decatur 48, Morristown 42
N. Judson 76, LaVille 31
New Washington 49, Providence 35
NorthWood 49, Tippecanoe Valley 23
Northeastern 49, Tri 41
Oldenburg 44, Hauser 30
Oregon-Davis 44, Glenn 41
Orleans 50, White River Valley 42
Penn 57, Elkhart Central 41
Pioneer 71, Maconaquah 49
Plymouth 56, LaPorte 45
Rensselaer 56, Twin Lakes 39
Richmond 48, Connersville 45
Rushville 55, Shelbyville 34
S. Bend Clay 43, Elkhart Christian 38
S. Knox 49, Wood Memorial 39
S. Putnam 78, Riverton Parke 25
S. Vermillion 53, Parke Heritage 44
Salem 63, New Albany 38
Seymour 51, Austin 39
Shenandoah 67, Centerville 9
Silver Creek 70, Madison 55
Southridge 32, Dubois 26
Sullivan 79, N. Central (Farmersburg) 69
Taylor 41, Madison-Grant 33
Tecumseh 46, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41
Terre Haute North 50, White River Valley 42
Tipton 50, Eastern (Greentown) 38
Trinity Lutheran 52, Waldron 35
Triton Central 67, New Palestine 59
Wabash 44, Eastbrook 34
Washington 57, Bloomfield 17
Western Boone 40, Crawfordsville 31
Westfield 54, Greenwood 23
Winamac 27, Triton 11
Zionsville 51, McCutcheon 20
Allen County Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Adams Central 50, Heritage 27
Bluffton 45, S. Adams 31
Woodlan 36, Jay Co. 25
Delaware County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Wapahani 49, Cowan 35
Yorktown 72, Delta 53
Indianapolis City Tournament(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Attucks 37
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Central Noble 41, Eastside 38
Garrett 45, W. Noble 37
Lakeland 63, Westview 54
Southern Indiana Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Castle 79, Ev. Bosse 34
Ev. Memorial 44, Ev. Mater Dei 32
Ev. North 50, Ev. Reitz 39