Ottenweller flying around on and off the field for Chargers football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sometimes it feels like Matthew Ottenweller has his head in the clouds.

The inside linebacker for Carroll flies around on defense and off the runway during his free time. With the influence of his grandfather, who was also a pilot, Matthew recently earned his pilot’s license.

The Chargers (4-2) face Homestead (6-0) in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week on Friday.

Ottenweller took me up over Fort Wayne in a little four-seater from Smith Airfield.













The senior is always in control and his flight path now heads in a direction of aeronautics as he plans to possibly study that in college.