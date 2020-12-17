OPS to host first-ever Holiday Hoops event at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the SAC Holiday Tournament canceled this year a handful of local boys basketball teams were looking to hit the hardwood over the break – and Optimum Performance Sports in conjunction with Carroll High School have made it a reality.

The first-ever OPS Holiday Hoops event will take place Tuesday, December 22 at Carroll. The event features local teams Bishop Dwenger, Homestead, Carroll, and Canterbury against teams from across the state.

There will be three games played at 11 a.m. and three more at 5 p.m.