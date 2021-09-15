On Wisconsin! Central Noble sharpshooter Essegian picks Badgers

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble’s Connor Essegian was a wanted man on the college basketball recruiting circuit, but the school landing his services will be the University of Wisconsin as the 6-foot-4 senior made his verbal commitment to the Badgers on Wednesday night.

Essegian listed seven finalists heading into his announcement: Butler, Creighton, Loyola, Minnesota, Purdue Fort Wayne, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin.

As a junior Essegian led Central Noble with 24 points a game and is already the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,705 heading into his senior season. Essegian also averaged 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game last year.