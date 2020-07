FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Due to the pandemic, there's lots of things different about the football off-season. For Snider, throw in the fact that 37 seniors graduated and change has been the name of the game for Kurt Tippmann and the Panthers.

"We're going to be a young team, we have a smaller senior class and certainly a lot of those (seniors) will be on the field but we're also going to have a lot of young guys," Tippmann said.