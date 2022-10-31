FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Chris Holtmann is set to begin his sixth season as the head basketball coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes – but did you know he got his first coaching job in the Summit City, and it wasn’t on the hardwood?

A former NAIA All-American basketball player at Taylor University, Holtmann moved to Fort Wayne after graduating in 1994 to work for the Campus Life youth ministry organization as the program’s director at Snider High School, and leading up to the 1996 school year Holtmann was both interested in coaching and in building a closer relationship to the students he worked with at Snider.

Legendary coach Russ Isaacs was the head football coach at Snider at the time, and, despite the fact that Holtmann didn’t even play football in high school, the young Taylor grad thought he could learn a lot about coaching, leadership, and building a culture from “Coach Ike.”

Isaacs jumped at the chance to add the young man they called “Padre” to the staff, naming him assistant wide receivers coach for the 1996 season. Holtmann jokes his biggest contribution to the team that season was letting Isaacs use hit headset on the sideline one game when the head coach’s headset stopped working.

Snider went 10-2 that season, with the only losses being a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to rival Bishop Dwenger in the regular season and a 20-17 loss at Spuller Stadium to Carmel in the regional title game.

Holtmann says he learned a great deal from Isaacs and the entire Snider program, and that the experience helped spark his interested to get into coaching full-time. After serving as an assistant for the Snider basketball team that winter (1996-97 season), Holtmann returned to Taylor University with newfound focus as a graduate assistant and began working his way up the coaching ladder.

Holtmann got his first D-1 coaching opportunity as an assistant at Gardner-Webb in 2003, and, five years later, took an assistant coaching job at Ohio University. In 2010 he returned to Gardner-Webb as the head coach – his first head-coaching position – where he spent three seasons leading the program. In 2013 he returned to the Midwest by joining Brandon Miller’s staff at Butler. After one season as an assistant for the Bulldogs, Holtmann was named Butler’s interim head coach when Miller took a leave of absence, and, after a great start, the interim tag was quickly removed. Holtmann led the Butler program until leaving for the top job at Ohio State in 2017.

A native of Nicholasville, Kentucky – 20 minutes southwest of Lexington – Holtmann says Fort Wayne will always hold a special place in his heart, and notes he and Isaacs still stay in touch.