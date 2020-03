WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – After 35 years in the coaching profession, including 18 as the head coach at Warsaw High School, Tigers boys basketball coach Doug Ogle will retire at the end of the season.

Ogle’s teams are 273-140 is his time as a head coach. That includes an 11-9 overall record this season heading into sectional play.

The Tigers play at the Elkart Central sectional on Wednesday night against Goshen at 8 p.m.