FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A solid mix of northeast Indiana’s top wrestlers are moving onto the state finals in Indianapolis after competing in Saturday’s semi-state meet at Memorial Coliseum.

Among the top performers was Snider High School standout Julianna Ocampo. Ocampo, a 2-time girls wrestling state champion, knocked off nearly all the boys in her bracket to finish runner-up in the 106-pound weight class. The Snider sophomore also clinched a spot to the IHSAA State Finals for the second straight year, a first for girls wrestlers.

In team performances, Jay County had the best total score for a northeast Indiana squad with 62 points. Snider finished in fourth place with 58.5 points, while Bellmont finished in fifth with 51.5 points.

Find the complete results of Saturday’s meet, including a list of qualifiers for next weekend’s state meet here.