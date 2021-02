FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It was a busy night for boys basketball with Blackhawk Christian, Homestead, and Carroll all earning wins on Tuesday night.

2A no. 1 Blackhawk got 28 points from Purdue-bound senior Caleb Furst as the Braves erased a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Snider 88-81 at Kilmer Court. Zane Burke added 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists (the second triple-double in BCHS history) for the Braves while Snider was placed by Jade Moore with 25 and Karson Jenkins with 23.