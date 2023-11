OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell High School’s Lane Lewis is taking his talents to Taylor University, as the senior signed with the Trojans on Wednesday morning.

Lewis, a pitcher, went 6-3 with a 3.17 ERA last spring as a junior for the Knights. He struck out 68 batters in 53 innings on the mound. Norwell went 23-8 overall and 6-1 in the NE8 conference, with the Knights advancing to semi-state in the 3A state tournament.