OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell High School’s Sami Lemler made her college choice official on Friday morning as the senior signed to play softball at Grace College.

A shortstop/pitcher, Lemler helped Norwell to 15 wins last spring as a junior. For her high school career she’s a .281 hitter with 3 home runs, 46 RBI, and 56 runs scored.

As a pitcher she’s 10-10 with a 3.91 ERA during her time at Norwell.