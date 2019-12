INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) - The only rematch of 2019 championship weekend went to Western Boone, this time in more dominating fashion.

After taking a 34-20 victory over Eastbrook in the 2018 Class 2A final, the Stars rolled to a 44-7 triumph over the Panthers to claim the school’s third state championship. The top-ranked Stars (14-1) finished the campaign on a 13-game winning streak and sport a 29-1 record over the last two championship seasons.