OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Norwell High School football standouts will be teammates on the next level as Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis both signed with Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon.

Graft, a running back and linebacker, rushed for 904 yards and 14 TDs this past fall. Defensively, he racked up 65 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks.

Zeddis, an offensive and defensive lineman, helped the Knights to an overall record of 10-2 this past fall and a 6-1 mark in NE8 play.