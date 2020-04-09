Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

Norwell’s Geiger inks with Grace College

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – One of the top seniors in the area this past season Norwell’s Will Geiger made his college choice official on Thursday by signing to play at Grace College.

A six-foot-five forward, Geiger helped Norwell to a 25-2 overall record this past season. After winning a sectional title the Knights were slated to play NorthWood at 3A semistate before the IHSAA cancelled the remainder of the state tournament.

Geiger averaged 19.7 points and 11.8 rebounds a game as a senior and was picked first-team All-NE8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss