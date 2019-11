OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Swimming standout Alyssa Cyrus is heading to Carbondale as the Norwell senior signed with Southern Illinois University on Thursday morning.

Cyrus won the sectional title in the 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke last year as a junior. She was also on the sectional-title winning 200 yard medley relay and 400 yard freestyle relay squads.