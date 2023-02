OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell High School’s Jon Colbert is taking his talents to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium as the senior signed to play football at the University of Saint Francis on Friday afternoon.

As a running back this past fall Colbert tallied 377 yards and 7 touchdowns. Defensively, he racked up 37 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

Norwell went 10-2 overall this past fall with a 6-1 mark in Northeast Eight conference play.