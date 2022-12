OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The early signing period for D-1 football players kicked off on Wednesday at Norwell standout Brody Bolyn wasted no time putting pen to paper as the Knights star offensive lineman signed with Bowling Green State University.

Bolyn was an IFCA Top 50 selection as one of the 50 best players in the state of Indiana this fall, leading Norwell to an overall record of 10-2.

He is planning to play center for the Falcons and major in history.