OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of standout runners at Norwell are taking their talents to the next level as seniors Lauren Bales (Purdue University) and Sarah Mahnensmith (Ball State University) signed to run both track and cross country in college.

Bales and Mahnensmith finished 1-2 at the Bellmont sectional this past fall. At regionals Bales finished second individually while Mahnensmith came in fourth.

Bales came in 17th at the state meet while Mahnensmith was 84th.