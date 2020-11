OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 5 Norwell got its season started off on the right foot on Wednesday night as the Knights bested visiting Oak Hill 81-27 at The Castle.

Norwell’s balanced attack was led by Maiah Shelton’s 17 points. Freshman Kennedy Fuelling added 16 while Kaylee Fuelling and Mackenzie Tolliver each chipped in with 11.