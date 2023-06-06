OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell will head to Oak Hill on Saturday eyeing a 3A semi-state title, as the Knights are set to face second-ranked Andrean at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

If Norwell wins, they’d face the winner of the Heritage/Frankfort game at 8 p.m. Saturday night. Heritage and Frankfort play their semi-state semifinal game at 11 a.m.

The Knights are coming off a regional victory over New Castle where Norwell trounced the Trojans 12-2 last Saturday.

Norwell is 23-7 overall entering the game, while Andrean is 26-6-1.